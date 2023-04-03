I read the article in Friday’s paper by Cormac Dodd about the local Frederick County Republican Committee sending a complaint to the attorney general and confronting the local voter registrar and election board to increase the number of Republican poll workers for the special election on April 11.
More importantly — noting the poll workers unaffiliated with either Republicans or Democrats, in other words impartial, must be picked last if workers are still needed. Interestingly, no Democrats are running on April 11; just a Republican and an Independent. Makes you wonder why the local Republicans are so paranoid and intent on controlling polling stations.
Frederick First, a group of Independents tired of the divisiveness and partisan politics of the parties, believe local government should be run by experienced, common-sense leaders looking out for the citizens. We believe in open discussions and good manners. We believe in listening to you. We do not have personal or political agendas like the local Republican candidates (“Make Frederick County conservative again!”).
Frederick County is already conservative enough. We simply want what is best for everyone that lives here. We also trust the integrity of our election system. We are confident the registrar and those volunteering, no matter their affiliation, will make sure this is a fair and honest election. Anyone, no matter who you are, that wants to help us on Election Day by handing out flyers in support of Kevin Kenney can contact us at our homepage www.Frederick-First.com or www.facebook.com/frederickvafirst.
Gary Oates
Frederick County
