Note to Adrian O’Connor: Regarding your diatribe of June 26 against Ms. Teri Merrill, why get so ugly and personal? I’d think as a former newspaperman you’d know something about journalistic standards.

Alix Cooper

Frederick County

coachmilburn
coachmilburn

What college did you get your degree from in journalism? Did you work for a newspaper?

TheOneAndOnlyNuri
TheOneAndOnlyNuri

Where did you get your degree, "coach"?

