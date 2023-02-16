“We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are.” This is the statement that retired Admiral John Kirby stated after our military has downed three more unknown objects after allowing the CCP balloon to traverse through our nation.
After serving in the Army for 32 years, I am highly suspicious of these ambiguous and embarrassing scenarios. If the latter shootings are real, and we literally have no knowledge of what they are, then our military is no different than a neophyte deer hunter in the woods that shoots first and asks questions later.
Every year a hunter is killed by another hunter who has no hunting experience because they thought the sounds and movement were that of a deer. First rule of a hunter: positively identify your prey, shoulder your weapon, and then shoot. What I know for a fact is that our military does not indiscriminately shoot from the hip when engaging potential enemies.
This administration has been mostly silent about these potential objects in question. The president who relishes the ability to beat his chest in optimism about the future of our country has done nothing to honestly inform the American people about these objects or potential threats to our citizens and national security.
Where are winners like Harry Truman when you need him? Leaders who are winners make informed decisions and take responsibility for their actions. Losers just blame others. Seems we are right back to the 2020 rhetoric.
David Eddy
Middletown
