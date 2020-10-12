Look what is happening across the country in cities headed by Democrats. Violent crimes, property destruction, drugs, gangs, family breakdown (single moms, absent dads), misled youths, poor educational systems. This is the price of failed government policies as a new culture is laid out.
Returning to true America values will help solve many of our country's problems. This is why I am voting Republican all the way on November 3.
In Frederick County, I support David Stegmaier GOP Candidate for Shawnee District seat on Board of Supervisors. He lives by American values of individual responsibility, education, family, helping others and his Christian faith.
Dave is highly educated. Juris Doctor of Law; B.A.s in social science/secondary and political science. He is a layman at his church.
Dave has 22 years of public service in state legislature and as congressional aide to Frank Wolf and Barbara Comstock representing the 10th Congressional District. He served on the Public Policy Committee of Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
Dave values helping others. He volunteers for many community outreach programs including: Highland Food Pantry of Winchester, providing food assistance to neighbors in need including many older adults; Shenandoah Valley Community Resources, helping people with developmental disabilities; Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, helping addicts overcome substance abuse, and a Teen Mentoring Program at his church and James Wood Middle School.
Dave Stegmaier's education, experience and values make him the right choice for Frederick County.
