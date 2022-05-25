Why the baby formula shortage?
Lest anyone believe the shortage of infant formula has been caused by “unfettered free markets,” let’s be clear: It is the result of government intervention through high tariffs on foreign producers, stringent regulation, and privilege granted through the USDA’s Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. In short, the “market” for baby formula is far from free.
Many have pointed out that three companies account for the vast majority of production and sales in the U.S. However, this market concentration is fostered by the above-mentioned interventions.
High tariffs (17.5%) and restrictive labelling requirements make it nigh impossible for European companies to sell formula in the U.S. It is telling that one of the FDA’s efforts to help ease the shortage is to relax such restrictions.
The FDA often has no incentive to speed up its investigations. One might think it’s better to be safe than sorry, and it often is. In the FDA’s case, however, long delays can occur without much or any added safety.
According to the USDA’s own website, state agencies participating in the WIC program are required by law to auction off an exclusive contract to supply their total need for infant formula to a single producer. This causes one company to gain significant market share in the bidding process.
If one wants to make the argument that we need such regulation in this market, that’s fine. Just don’t be fooled into thinking we can blame the market for the resulting problems.
Giorgio Castiglia Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.