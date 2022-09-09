During the course of President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, he warned the nation about the agenda of MAGA Republicans, referring to them as “semi-fascists.”
Even before the president spoke — literally before the president spoke — Kevin McCarthy was hopping mad about the president’s remarks. Immediately after the president’s speech, Republican politicians uniformly condemned the president’s words as insulting and demanded an apology.
It was entirely predictable that these vociferous condemnations would come back to bite them in their nether regions. Sure enough, it was soon pointed out that during the course of his last presidential campaign, Trump, in a campaign speech in Mankato, MN, on or about Sept. 9, 2020, charged that all Democrats were fascists! Not semi-fascists, mind you, but consummate fascists.
It is informing to recall there was no outcry at the time about Trump’s overblown rhetoric by either side — Republicans because they embrace Trump’s bloviating; and Democrats because Trump is a clown, and they are used to blowing off his incoherent babbling.
The right, on the other hand, took offense at President Biden’s warning for a number of reasons. First, they love expressing their grievances, real or perceived. They are past masters at complaining. Secondly, they love reveling in their hypocrisy. (Is it true they give out awards for the most hypocritical statement of the day?) Third, and most importantly, they don’t like it when someone tells the truth, truth being a menace to any good Republican.
Michael Rea
Winchester
