The Democrats in Richmond passed job-killing policies. Bill Wiley will work to fix it. On July 1st, we saw the largest gas tax hike in state history take effect, and that's not even the worst of it. Virginians will see higher electric bills, a higher car tax, and increased fees for vehicle inspections, just when we could use a break the most Virginia Democrats are making it tougher on hardworking Virginians.
Bill will be a taxpayer ally in Richmond. He will oppose new tax increases and burdensome regulations that hurt our businesses and citizens. Bill will be a pro-jobs delegate that supports measures that bring new jobs to our community. He will fight for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond and work to repeal Democrat tax increases that hit Virginians the hardest when we needed help the most.
Bill has been a fighter on the City Council. He won't back down to the Democrats in Richmond. Please, join me in voting for Councilman Bill Wiley on Tuesday, November 3rd, or consider early voting for our friend between now and October 31, 2020.
