I have known Bill Wiley for years in a number of different roles that he has contributed to the community. Bill is a sincere servant of the people and is responsive and helpful. He wants the best for our community and has proven this by his many years of community and political service.
Bill has supported many efforts at the state level to keep this community competitive, safe and sound. He has worked behind the scenes to improve local business opportunities and has pledged to continue to help our district remain a great place to live and work. Support Bill Wiley!
Doug Rinker
Frederick County
