I am a working man who has thankfully been able to keep his job throughout the pandemic. I know how important it is that we have legislators who are friendly to the job-creators and to the taxpayers who keep the state coffers flowing. I was dismayed when the General Assembly chose to raise taxes at a time when we could least afford it.
Bill Wiley is not a typical politician. He has a great respect for the people he represents and will be a friend to the ordinary working-class taxpayers.
I am a Winchester citizen, but I don't live in the First Ward. I haven't had the opportunity to vote for Bill Wiley for City Council, but I know his record and have followed his campaign and I will be enthusiastically voting for him in the special election for the House of Delegates. Please join me, either at the polls on November 3rd or by voting early for our friend, Bill Wiley.
