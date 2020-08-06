Our friend Chris Collins was a superb delegate in Richmond, and I know that he will be an excellent judge. I was moved when so many people started reaching out to me and encouraging me to run to succeed Mr. Collins. The idea of serving in the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere is a very humbling one, and to know that so many in the community wanted me to run meant a lot to Katy and me.
It's been my honor for the past five years to serve the people of Ward 1 on the Winchester City Council. I am not running for titles. I am running to get things done. I am running for the House of Delegates to advocate for the Northern Shenandoah Valley and to ensure that we are represented well. I will work to help our businesses create jobs, lower taxes, and improve our schools so our children and grandchildren are ready for the challenges of tomorrow, all while standing up for our shared values. Richmond can do better, and I will be a part of the solution. On Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall 252 Costello Dr, Winchester, VA 22602, I humbly ask for and hope to earn your vote. [Wiley is running for the Republican nomination for the 29th District House of Delegates seat.]
I would be happy to answer questions about where I stand on the important issues facing Virginia. Please reach out to me at electbillwiley@gmail.com.
