The Second Amendment is under assault in Virginia by the Democrat majority in the House of Delegates.
We don’t need to add to that problem. While the local Democrat nominee claims to be a supporter of our constitutional rights, she also says she supports her party’s gun control agenda, claiming it is not intrusive.
Laws making it harder for law-abiding citizens to purchase or own a firearm while making it harder to hold and prosecute those who commit violent crimes, are not sane strategies for making our communities safe.
Bill Wiley is part of the line of defense against these reckless policies. If your Second Amendment rights are important to you — and they should be — I ask you to join me in reelecting Bill Wiley.
You don’t have to wait until Nov. 2. Early voting has already started.
Your vote counts. Bill Wiley will make sure your voice counts, too.
Bob Ryan
Frederick County
