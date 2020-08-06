I am a longtime Republican volunteer and for six years served as chairman of the Winchester Republican Committee. Over the years I've had the opportunity to work for the election of many fine men and women who have stepped forward to serve the community.
One of the people who makes this effort worthwhile is Bill Wiley, who has been my City Councilman for the past six years. Bill is the kind of candidate who makes me proud to be a Republican. He has been dedicated to making Winchester and indeed the entire region a great place to live.
For Bill, this is more than just a matter of civic pride; he has a personal stake in it. He and Katy are raising their three children here.
I am so happy that Bill Wiley has stepped forward to run for the House of Delegates. He knows how important it is that we have someone in Richmond who will represent our values. He will work to cut taxes and create good-paying jobs. He is pro-life and a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, both issues of increasing importance given the majority that now rules Richmond.
I hope those who read this message will help Bill help us. You can do that by coming out to the Republican Firehouse Primary on Saturday, August 8th, at the Millwood Firehouse Banquet Hall. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please do your part and let your voice be heard.
Patricia Jackson
