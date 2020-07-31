I've known Bill Wiley for more than four years, and I know that faith is essential to who he is. He is pro-life and believes strongly that we need to promote a culture of life. I am confident that if given the opportunity, Bill will work to make the adoption process easier for parents who want to adopt and will oppose the Democrats' efforts to expand taxpayer-funded abortion in Virginia.
Recent initiatives by Democrats in Richmond have been alarming. Just last year, then-Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, through his questioning, exposed that Del. Tran's legislation dealing with abortion would have allowed babies to be terminated throughout the entire third trimester.
Democrats are also pushing for taxpayer-funded abortion, and Gov. Ralph Northam even implied in a radio interview that some babies could be "aborted" AFTER they are born. This is, to say the least, despicable.
We need Bill Wiley in Richmond, so our delegate will stand up for life, and oppose Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democrats' infanticide agenda.
I hope you all will join me in voting for Bill Wiley in the Republican Fire House Primary on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall 252 Costello Drive, Winchester 22602. Voting will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Wiley is seeking the Republican nomination in the 29th District House of Delegates race.]
