As a strong supporter of our right to bear arms, I was very disappointed with the actions of Governor Northam and the General Assembly earlier this year to infringe on our Constitutional rights.
When I vote I look for a candidate who will protect the Second Amendment (along with the rest of the Bill of Rights).
Bill Wiley is such a candidate. He is pro-Second Amendment and opposes the continuing gun control agenda in Richmond.
Please join me in voting for Bill Wiley in the Firehouse Primary this Saturday, August 8th. Voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall. If we nominate Bill Wiley and elect him this year, we are sure to have a delegate who supports our Second Amendment Rights.
