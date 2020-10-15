We have seen liberal Democratic leaders such as Governor Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, Speaker Filler-Corn fail to defend the rule of law. They have allowed for vandalization and the destruction of public and private property, notably monuments. None of this does anything to inform our citizenry of our shared history.
Monuments have been destroyed. We have seen George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and even Abraham Lincoln have statues damaged and torn down.
We can't rewrite our history, and we also can't undo what has happened these past few weeks. But we can all learn from the good, the bad, and the unfortunate parts of our shared history. We can count on Bill Wiley to stand up for our history, oppose erasing the past and destroying our American identity. Simply put, Bill is a patriot who truly believes in the American dream who won't allow activists to erase the truth and replace it with their agenda. In Richmond, he will oppose attempts to erase American Exceptionalism, and will push for monuments to stay up so they can be a part of our story.
I've known Bill Wiley and his family for a long time. He's a man of honor and decency. I hope you all will join me in voting for Bill Wiley to be our next delegate. Please, early vote between now and October 31 or on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.
Together we can send a message to the radical liberals in Richmond by sending Bill Wiley to Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.