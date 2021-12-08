This country may be facing one of the most serious internal problems since the Civil War. Differences in core values is threatening our unity.
If one group of people believes in capitalism, and other believes in socialism/communism (big government), or, if one group believes the Bible is their moral and spiritual guide, and another group believes it is a threat to their agenda, or if one group believes abortion is murder, and another group believes it is a woman's right to choose, we have a difference in core values, and compromise becomes difficult, or impossible.
An old adage says that recognizing you have a problem is the first step in solving it.
Can we solve it, or will this nation, which armies have not been able to destroy, be defeated from within?
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
(1) comment
Ditch the box. I would hope we all believe in democracy and our republic. Some of us read and believe in the bible, some do not. We all, I hope, believe in an honest and compassionate government, but disagree but what to pay for and how to pay for it. We have different religious beliefs. In other words, we are all Americans and don't all rest in the box you placed us in.
