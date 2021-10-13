Winchester is lucky to have Hovermale
I have known Heather Hovermale since she was hired by Alex Iden nearly 10 years ago. In that time, Heather has prosecuted cases in all three courts at the Joint Judicial Center. She has handled simple traffic and misdemeanor cases in General District Court. She has tackled difficult domestic violence cases and sensitive juvenile matters in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. In Circuit Court, I have watched her take on the toughest violent crimes, including malicious woundings, arsons, rapes and murders — and secure convictions.
Heather is a smart and capable attorney, able to deliver punishment to those who deserve it. She also knows that justice doesn’t always require a jail sentence. Like Marc Abrams before her, she knows that sometimes a little mercy can do a lot of good.
Heather is running unopposed; however, I would proudly vote for her over any attorney in the city.
Winchester is lucky to have Heather Hovermale as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Sheriff Les Taylor
Winchester
