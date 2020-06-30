Winchester has a charming small town ambiance, many historically interesting buildings and parks, and at the same time it provides all the essential services anyone could need for a good quality of life. As a recent resident, I chose Winchester after looking around for some time, and moved here to enjoy retirement and a slower pace of life. I appreciate all the amenities that Winchester offers. It was, however, quite disturbing to see that many local streets and main roads are named after military men from the Confederate era. Recent events in our country have also highlighted the pain and hurt that era represents to many people, including people of minority background. In order for Winchester to get more in tune with modern times, those streets and roads need to be renamed.
Elisabet Michaelsen
Winchester
