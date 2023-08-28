It was with mixed emotions that I read in your Aug. 25 edition that Brandan Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Winchester Rescue Mission, would soon be leaving that position to assume one with Citygate Network in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
As a volunteer at the Mission, I had the opportunity to view and experience, close-up, Brandan's formidable qualities of leadership, strength of character and dedication to the mission of the Mission. The city of Winchester and the northern Shenandoah Valley will be losing their most passionate and selfless advocate for the homeless and the eradication of homelessness in this area.
I wish Brandan and his family nothing but the best and ask everyone reading this letter to do the same by contributing some of your time, treasure or talent to the Mission so that it may continue to pursue the good work Brandan started.
James Montano
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.