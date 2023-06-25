Today marks an exciting day for local veterans as the brand-new Winchester VA Clinic opens its doors at 100 Dawson Drive.
You are entitled to world-class health care, and this facility helps deliver on that. It’s nearly twice as large as the Stephens City VA Clinic that it replaces. There are 31 exam rooms for numerous services including primary care, mental health, occupational therapy and optometry and more. Parking is expanded, and the convenient location provides care where you need it — in your local community.
When you come to the Winchester Clinic, I encourage you to also be screened for potential exposure to toxins during your military service, which allows us to provide more tailored services to you. For more information, go to www.va.gov/PACT.
The new Winchester VA Clinic can be accessed from U.S. Route 11 near Kernstown. Turn onto Apple Valley Road (State Route 651) and follow to Dawson Drive.
The staff at the Winchester VA Clinic are dedicated to the health and well-being of enrolled Veterans living in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. This new clinic assists in delivering to you the VA promise of world-class health care.
Mr. Kenneth W. Allensworth
FACHE Medical Center, director
