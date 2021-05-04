I think that Winchester is the wrong place and this is the wrong time to place a refugee resettlement office in our community. As Kim Herbstritt pointed out, Winchester does not have any excess housing, much less affordable housing for refugees. Our schools are overflowing as are the English as second language classes. After a year of COVID lockdowns and business closures, I don't think this area has enough jobs for our own citizens let alone foreign refugees who can't speak English.
I don't think rural America should have to bear the burden of the Biden administration's misguided policies that most of us in rural America did not vote for. Might I point out what has happened to once lovely Minneapolis in large part due to refugee resettlement. Send the refugees to NYC, San Francisco or Biden's home state of Delaware. Don't send them to Winchester. I strongly urge Winchester City Council to reject the proposed refugee resettlement office.
Well, Dale, where did your parents, grandparents, great great grandparents, etc, settle when they arrived at these shores as immigrants and, sometimes, refugees? Were they always welcome?
How quickly our narrow minded and rather bigoted friends forget that all of us have relatives or ancestors who risked a lot to come to this country.
How do I view refugees? I have found them friendly, they love this country, and they work hard.
My grandfather did.
Hey, Dale? The Left does not allow real world examples to guide their decisions so stop pointing out how things actually work. Also, you and your rural ilk LOST the election and Biden is trying SO HARD to unify the country, so you should gracefully and quietly accept whatever progressives want to shove down your throat, mmmkay? Golly! Some people just can't accept America Last...
Dale Watten, you are absolutely correct. We don't need more people that we have to take care of and support.
You make logical, cogent points. However, democrats do not operate by logic, they operate by emotions, and they think Winchester and other rural communities are perfect places to dump loads of ILLEGALS. And to add insult to injury, they use OUR tax money to move them around instead of buying them tickets back to their homes. Democrats have demonstrated time and time again that they care more about ILLEGALS than they do American citizens. They don't care that our already overcrowded schools will become even more overcrowded, or that the ILLEGALS will be on taxpayer funded plans like WIC. Nor do they care that American citizens end up paying for it all. Trump had the immigration issue as under control as democrats would allow, and was fought every step of the way by democrats. In four months, joe biden has destroyed the border and rang the dinner bell for millions of Central Americans to come get free goodies.
The people that are in favor of all of this MUST be voted out next Nov.
Do you have proof that these people are illegal?
