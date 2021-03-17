The Winchester City Council is not the problem. The problem is with the voters. As long as the voters keep electing Democrats to council, Winchester will never have a representative City Council.
When Democrats get elected they turn into little dictators, like Northam, whose first name should have been Adolph. Democrats think they are smarter than you, they think you are too dumb to know what you need or want. Democrats have an agenda that does not include you. Don't waste your time contacting them.
There is a remedy for this problem. It's called the next election.
(13) comments
Winchester voters pay no attention to the regressive opinions of a "rebel" from mississippi/frederick county. reject republiclan hate!
I'm sorry, but what?!? Voters are the problem?
Seems like the constitutional systems established in our country make the voters the solution to government. Just because you don't like the results of an election doesn't mean it was invalidated. Or should the voters of Winchester who side never gets chosen storm the City Hall?
Ohhh....right... That would be, well, reminiscent.
The author says that, "As long as the voters keep electing Democrats to council, Winchester will never have a representative City Council." But the people elected by a majority of the voters are, in fact, representative. That's how democracy works.
Remember, Catherine, Republicans only like a democracy that favors them. When it doesn’t, they can cry foul, illegal, fraud, or whatever made up nonsense they come up with. That’s because the “FORMER” president refuses to accept his loss like some 6 year old and Republicans find this behavior acceptable.
In the immortal words of Michael Scott: "Boom, roasted"
Yes, an election where we vote in more Democrats. Anything to escape Trump and those who embrace his philosophy and influence. Trump established a country of hate. Is this what Republicans want? Well, you embrace it or you change it.
Interesting to research the number of high profile, classic "liberals" who can no longer tolerate the myriad "purity tests" and group-think of the modern Prog-Left party.
Those in the county who are capable of rational thought should be raising h3ll re: the school board's pushing for critical race theory, aka skin color is basically ALL that matters, under the guise of... equity. The city has lost quite a few very good teachers over this nonsense... or so I've heard.
And yet your side has a name for Republicans who don't tow the line: RINO.
Mr. John, They’re not listening to accusations of racism. They’re too busy passing voters suppression laws to disenfranchise all minorities, people of color, and the poor and economically disadvantaged. If only Republicans listened to themselves.
It appears their voice is not loud enough. All these voter suppression laws are a response to “a stollen election due to voter fraud.” They still live the lies and conspiracies. There was no voter fraud, no stolen election, no mystical machine that flipped 8 million votes.
Thanks to Stacy Abrams and others like her, Republicans will waste their time and money in court. We should be rejoicing at every voter who makes an effort. White Republicans just don’t realize that in the not so far future, they will not be a majority.
exactly, I know many Republican who refuse to identify with the immoral, treasonous, cultist tRump republiclans...many
you will hear a lot of nonsense, q anon, etc etc in republiclan "get togethers". Let me alert you to something ... skin color has always been an issue and only the hypocritical liars in the republiclan party deny that. You can only make progress once you identify what the true issues are. That's why the term Black Lives Matter really rattle white supremacists.
Funny how Dems describe the Republicans in exactly the same way! I’ve noticed the same thing on FOX news, they describe Democrats in the way I would describe the Republicans. Perhaps we are both wrong.
