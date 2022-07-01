I read with interest the June 25 Winchester Star article about the City of Harrisonburg's plans to purchase land for a permanent homeless shelter.
The article included this quote: "It's nice to know that we are in a community where our city officials are engaged and they are also willing to fix and help the issue of homelessness."
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said, "We know that this is something we needed to do to make this a city for all. This is going to make the community stronger, healthier, and safer."
I wish the same could be said of the City of Winchester and Frederick County.
Mary Kathryn Clark
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.