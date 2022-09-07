A recent stay in Stockholm opened my eyes as to what a good, functioning society can be. The idea of the common good drives everything they do — and they are HAPPY! Infrastructure is great, with any major road having dedicated lanes for pedestrians, bicycles & scooters (both rentable anywhere), cars, and light rail. The streets and tunnels are kept clean (in the early AM, I actually watched a special vehicle drive along the trolley tracks, vacuuming anything that had fallen in since the day before).
Their news is mercifully free of the misinformation-for-profit and hate-for-profit that is so common here now. The population is just casually multi ethnic, as if it's the most natural thing there is (which, in fact, it is).
It's hard re-entering home, hard to run into the pervasive hostility that America has sunk to. It's hard to get back to politics of some being to just beat the other guys, the common good be damned. It's hard to get back to broad and blind acceptance of blatant lies.
I so wish we could get back to the shared American dream I grew up loving, the shining city on the hill that welcomed all, the government by and for the people, where we worked together — yes, imperfectly, but for the common good.
John Gerbi
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.