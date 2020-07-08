With apologies to pigs and 9-year-olds
After listening to Trump spew hate, racism, and lies on July 4th, I realized he is simply an ignorant buffoon. Nazism and fascism are followed by white supremacists and not the far left. (The far left likely bickers among themselves too much to come up with a solid platform.)
The only one who sounds like Hitler is Trump himself, who is telling lies to an unsettled and unhappy population. He is a man without morals or decency.
There is an old saying: “Lie down with swine, you come up smelling.” First of all, I wish to apologize to the pig community for associating them with Trump. Second, for those who believe in an immoral, narcissistic idiot with the emotional maturity of a 9-year-old (I apologize to all 9-year-olds), perhaps they need to really look where their moral compass is taking them.
Trish Conk Frederick County
(14) comments
More far left radical socialist having a hissy fit! haha..must have struck a nerve! lol
More cackling? You need a new hobby. You probably agree with this goon: Mississippi election commissioner: "I'm concerned about voter registration in Mississippi," the commissioner wrote. "The blacks are having lots (of) events for voter registration. People in Mississippi have to get involved, too."
Ah, mention Hitler? You lose.
And it's pretty clear that she didn't actually listen to the speech because it was pretty good. Of course, we all know that TDS causes auditory hallucinations. Hopefully, she'll get treatment for that...
There sure seems to be a lot of hatred spewed by people that falsely and without evidence accuse President Trump of hatred and racism.
A far left radical socialist having a hissy fit! haha..
A nut case who thinks Jubal Early was a great guy is cackling again
An anonymous coward hiding behind a fake profile name having one as well...
Showing more outrage at statues and not Covid 19 is not putting all of the country first. He puts his racist base second, after himself. And apparently doesn't care that Vlad pays to have allied soldiers killed. Whatta guy!
C'mon man! Just because racists support him doesn't mean he supports racism. And I would think he does care about bounties put on our soldiers. I mean, we pay our soldiers to kill our enemies, so.....
Odd that he never tells racists off, indeed, he appears many times to sympathize with them. We pay soldiers to kill our enemies. Russia (technically speaking) involved in Afghanistan and they are paying terrorist Talibans to kill our allies, and us. "Man", don't you see the difference?
Very true. Wow, Conservative made sense for a change. However, it has been proven more often than not the being racist is not a deal breaker for the 21st century conservative...
There's another old saying Trish, if you're ticking people off, you're doing your job right. The GOP and the Dems hate him. That's why he gets so much support. His views and policies are not racist. They are designed to put America and it's citizens first. Which is exactly the way it's supposed to be.
Agreed, Conservative. President Trump’s Fourth of July speech, if you listened to it, put ALL Americans first. The Left has even turned pro-American speech into “hate” speech. Not all Republicans are happy with Mr. Trump, and this has nothing to do with his infamous tweets. Rhino’s don’t like his independent thoughts and actions. They don’t own him any more than the Liberals. What we admit that independent thinking is what this country needs to move past the no term limits crowd? It’s just another issue that our country doesn’t seem to have time for with all the whining and complaining in other directions.
"independent thinking"? The man has no brain left, it's being eaten alive by disease. It's acutally Miller, Jared, and Ivanka's words you're hearing. With a dementia-ridden sociopathic narcissist who can't even form two coherent sentences in a row. How inspirational! Melts my heart
