Many of us remember the moment when Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 Presidential race. It was not on election night. It was when she characterized a broad swath of American voters as “deplorables.”
I believe a similar event took place recently in the 2021 Virginia governor race when ”tired old Terry” McAuliffe so incredibly blundered into the following statements: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach ” and "I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision.”
What extraordinary arrogance! What liberal extremism! Our children do not belong to the governor or the schools. They belong to their parents, who are responsible for shaping their character and guiding their maturation. It is when parents fail to oversee institutions such as our school systems, hold them accountable, and ensure they are teaching responsibly, that catastrophe is at hand.
We shall see what happens. But McAuliffe’s demeaning and categorical insult to parents disqualified him from a return to the Executive Mansion and convinced me that Glenn Youngkin deserves my vote and the support of any Virginian concerned with the future of our society.
Lou Knapp
Frederick County
