Withholding CDC data an outrage
Is there a word stronger than “outrage?” If so, let me use it to express my feelings on the fact that the White House now is controlling and withholding from the public the critical data and information about COVID-19 that was, until yesterday, released by the Centers for Disease Control. Outrageous, insulting and dishonest. We are truly becoming a Third World country “one teaspoon at a time.”
Harold Maurer Winchester
(4) comments
More peal clutching from the fear mongers... When the CDC is lumping anyone who has tested positive, regardless of how they actually died, into the Corona category, isn't that an ethical issue? I guess the Prime Directive to "GET TRUMP" is all that matters... https://www.livescience.com/cdc-combined-covid-19-diagnostic-and-antibody-tests.html#xenforo-comments-2550
Of course he is, he's got to make it "disappear" after all. Such a stable genius.
Just be content to vote for Pedo Joe in a few months, Spock. That ought to show us...
I might just vote for Biden "doc". I'll bet Katie Johnson might be voting for him as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.