Wonders if justice was served
I am speechless. Gary and Sylvia Helsley received the lightest sentence possible for horrendous abuse and neglect of poor, defenseless Miri. They would have received a heavier sentence and fine if they were convicted of DUI.
Their daughter, Amber Howard, made a false report to the police and she was given $250 fine. The assistant commonwealth’s attorney requested that Judge Daniel impose the maximum sentence of 365 days for both Gary and Sylvia but for some reasoned decided to suspend all but 90 days and a $200 fine. Poor little Miri may have had a chance of a good life if she had only endured 90 days of abuse instead of more than 10 years.
I guess our judicial system doesn’t care if animals are horribly abused and neglected. Do you think the sentencing represents justice for little Miri?
Golda Putnam Winchester
As usual, off topic. We weren’t talking about abortions. We were talking about uneven sentencing practices. You’re more than happy to force your beliefs on women but not help prevent the murder of thousands by guns when solid, fair gun laws might help. You so called “pro-lifers” are hypocrites.
I will worry about treatment of dogs only after late term abortions are banned. Don't talk to me about inhuman treatment of animals while we still legally kill millions of our own species every year.
The laws concerning abuse of animals is often set by the state. Let’s look to our legislators. Just recently read of a light sentence in the case of a rape. Judges are human, often aren’t as smart as we think, and can be prejudiced. It’s far from a perfect system.
Miri did not receive justice.
justice was not served for Miri!!!
