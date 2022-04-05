Work toward common good
Do you ever get tired of the government not working for the people? Do you get tired of the grandstanding, repeating numbers without context, and speaking through Freedom of Information Act requests rather than reaching out to each other? Do you ever get tired of nothing getting done? I know I do.
We elect our School Board to look out for our public schools, students, administrators, teachers and support staff. It is a big responsibility and they are up to the task. Frederick County School Board Chairman Monk and the rest of the board passed the needs-based budget. This budget is already bare bones and every dollar is needed. It is now up to the Board of Supervisors to pass the budget without cuts.
We elect supervisors to look out for the county. The budget of our public schools is only one budget for which they are responsible. They also need to focus on public safety, parks, landfill, the airport, etc. The level of detail that the supervisors are asking for from the schools is not reflected across the other departments. Why is that?
Why is the Board of Supervisors presenting data to the public that lacks context? Their questions could be easily explained if they just set up a meeting with Dr. David Sovine and their School Board representative. It is not too much to ask for our local elected officials to work together for the common good of Frederick County.
