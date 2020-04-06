I want to thank all of the people — from doctors and nurses, to grocery store clerks and stockers, to firefighters and EMTs, to delivery drivers and mail carriers (and many more) — who are working very hard under dangerous conditions to keep America moving. They deserve our gratitude. But they also deserve more. They deserve the protective clothing and equipment they need. They deserve sick leave. They deserve a living wage. They deserve child care. And they deserve to have all the rest of us do what we can: stay home, practice social distancing, wash our hands, wear masks if we have them, avoid conspiracy theories and junk science. We can get through this together.
Catherine Giovannoni
Lake Frederick
(1) comment
Yes, exactly. We are depending on people we don't think deserve 15 dollars an hour. Irony is rich
