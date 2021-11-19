Working hard for Ward 1
I am humbled and very appreciative of the support I received from Ward 1 residents in my recent election to continue to serve our community.
I enjoyed meeting and connecting with so many people in our neighborhoods and hearing what is important to you, as well as helping to discuss with the greater community about current city issues.
No matter how you voted, I will continue to work hard for you and our community. I look forward to your support next year in continuing our efforts to strengthen Winchester and its community leadership.
Together we can make Winchester an even better place for all.
Richard Bell Winchester City Councilman
