David Ignatius of the Washington Post disses the importance of the United States, saying the world will survive without her. Sounds like the song by Eliza dissing Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady." Actually, the world is taking note of America's success, and, in election after election, conservatives are gaining ground over the socialists. Of course that is politically incorrect over at the Washington Post and is not reported.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
