Regarding the letter to the editor by Dale Watten on May 4, Dale tried to make cogent arguments against the proposed refugee resettlement office in our area, but showed his/her true concerns in the last paragraph. Dale's concerns are not about housing or jobs. Dale's concerns are based on xenophobia, likely fueled by racism. George Floyd wasn't an immigrant. Daunte Wright wasn't an immigrant. If Dale has genuine concern for the city of Minneapolis, perhaps look to policing reform, not people fleeing hardship, looking to make America their home.
I live in rural Frederick County and would gladly welcome refugees in our area. Perhaps we could do a swap...refugees for xenophobic racists.
Excellent feedback and suggestions Jeana...Excellent. I needed you to reinforce my historical belief that there are a lot of good people left in Frederick County
Thank you Jeana.
Good for you, Jeana. The two below me seem to forget that they didn’t pop out of American soil like a daisy. They are the sons of immigrants and/or refugees.
As xenophobic as they are, their whining and fretting will have little affect and why would the government purposely bring in immigrants who are not properly processed? They wouldn’t
White people like to cling to the idea that this is a “white” country. It isn’t and never really was. However, those in charge will always write history in their favor. Statistics show that in a couple decades, whites will be a minority here in the United States.
Now, I’m sure that will give the narrow minded, racists, bigoted xenophobes something to fret about.
Strange, the only people here talking about race are the very ones screaming "xenophobe" and "raaaaaaacist"
what's strange? you're not really going to admit you're a racist, are you?
You're right! I'm not afraid to be in the minority.
Awesome! Pease give us your address so we know where to send them and who will pay for them.
let me know when you move out of the country and I'll gladly sponsor a refugee family to take your place.
I'm good. But you and other supporters of illegals can put your addresses right here. C'mon, step up
why do you equate refugees with illegals?
because incredible is a tRump cult bigot
[thumbup]
"Dale's concerns are based on xenophobia, likely fueled by racism"
Is the Left capable of anything other than crying "xenophobic racism" at the drop of a sombrero? Deliberate obtuseness or just intellectual limitations fueled by cult-like acceptance of CNN talking points? You be the judge...
Spoiler alert = wanting immigrants to come in LAWFULLY, as opposed to UNLAWFULLY, does not meet the definition of xEnoPhobIc rAcisM.
Refugees follow a legal, vetted process; when one refuses to acknowledge or understand that fact, what else can it be called, "doc"? Using "big boy" caps doesn't make you right.
ain't doc somethin else, smh ..... LOL
spoiler alert...not wanting people to come to our country because of where they're from or the color of their skin does meet the definition of xenophobic racism.
Jeans, don’t waste time on these two. Those of us who are not xenophobic have debated them before. Nothing will change their bigoted minds. Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, Americans can believe what they like. However, it must be pointed out that belief is one thing and the law is the other. I stand with the law.
They're in the minority and there are less and less of them every day. Good news all the way around.
Yes, Jeana, they are in the minority. However, even the minority can be loud.
If you walk and squawk like a racist doc, you are a racist .... like tRump, own it proudly
I’m still waiting for the proof that the refugees being settled here are illegal. Golly, that silence sure is deafening!
