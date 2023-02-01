I have recently left the practice of family medicine at Selma Medical Associates, where my recent emphasis was on mental health care.
I am particularly distressed at the plight of the homeless in the Winchester area. Homelessness is an extremely complicated issue that requires the expertise of many who are concerned. So many factors play into the often distressing lives of those who are homeless. Sometimes when I see a homeless person with a sign asking for money, I just pass by. Other times, I open my wallet. In neither case do I feel satisfied with what I have done.
I would like to be a part of any movement in Winchester to help these neighbors of ours. If you know how I can help please email me at docawhite@hotmail.com.
Andrew White
Winchester
