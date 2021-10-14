First off, I’m vaccinated so I’m not an anti-vaxxer. If the school board was genuinely concerned with the safety of the students and school employees, the COVID-19 testing protocol would include everyone; not just the unvaccinated.
It’s well documented that vaccinated people can carry the virus and pass it on to others. So if you really care about safety and not a vaccination agenda, you should support testing everyone. To test only the unvaccinated is discriminatory and it segregates people into two distinct groups. A school board should not operate that way.
Scott Miller
Frederick County
