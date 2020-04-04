Writer believes congratulations are in order
In the Open Forum “Still talking about water...,” the author notes that her combined water/sewer bill has tripled during the last 60 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index, the U.S. dollar experienced an average inflation rate of 3.68% per year from 1960 to 2020. Today’s prices are 774% higher than average prices since 1960. Ms. Gochenour claims a 300% price increase during that time. According to my calculations, that would mean that her water/sewer bill in 2020 is approximately 39% of what it was in 1960 after adjusting for inflation. Unless Ms. Gochenour is severely constricting her water use, I believe congratulations to the Winchester City Public Services are in order for providing clean water and sewer service for an increasing number of customers at what would appear to be a decreasing cost.
Matthew Lisk
Clarke County
