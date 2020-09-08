The Open Forum article, "We speak truth to power when we vote" is disturbing as the writer exhibits religious tribalism and "preaches" within myopic confines of a sect of Christianity.
The characterization of "a malignant anti-life, atheistic, secular humanistic, Marxist culture whose attributes, I believe, are promoted by Democrat Party factions" is a horrendous abomination, an indiscriminate and false identification and alienation, and an act of harm to the majority of Americans (re: 2016 presidential popular vote) by the writer.
The writer fails to recognize that the 2016 popular vote was by citizens who belong to the larger group of Christianity and other religions within America to include Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Sikhism.
He has used the amorphous pronoun "we" in the context of dividing the American society into factions with indeterminate accusations of moral failure.
Religion and morality are not synonymous.
Moral behavior does not rely on religious tenets.
We, the indigenous Native Americans, the descendants of immigrants, and immigrants of the United States, are a nation with freedom of religion and separation of church and state... the writer has distorted those tenets and who we are.
