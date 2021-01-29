David Eddy’s argument connecting the Biden administration’s policies to a discarding of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs fails on multiple levels. In the 1960s, Maslow himself changed the configuration of the hierarchy of needs, feeling that self-actualization was too self-focused to be the ultimate level of human motivation. Above self-actualization, he added the need for self-transcendence: going beyond one’s own needs and helping others achieve theirs.
Furthermore, the premise of the hierarchy of needs is that one cannot achieve higher-level needs if one’s lower needs like having clean air to breathe, enough to eat, or feeling safe are not met. While Mr. Eddy does not state which specific “coddling” executive orders he sees as a restructuring of this hierarchy, helping others through mandating mask wearing, improving access to COVID-19 vaccinations, providing economic relief, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and combatting discrimination certainly sound to this psychology professor’s ears like President Biden is attempting to help Americans achieve some basic needs: exactly what Maslow would have recommended.
Republicans will withhold aid for hundreds because one person "cheated the system". They cut off the 600.00 unemployment subsidy as the pandemic raged on and that was unconscionable. A pandemic, not caused by, but exacerbated by the incompetence of the Trump administration and its toadies. They have no problem with massive giveaways to the very rich, but pinch pennies when it comes to the other 99%, then claim to be pro-life.
"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience."
C.S. Lewis
“I cannot undertake to lay my finger on that article of the Constitution, which granted a right to Congress of expending, on objects of benevolence, the money of their constituents.”
James Madison
One original thought is worth a thousand mindless quotings.
Diogenes
Absolutely! One can always find a quote from history, literature, or even the Scriptures to fit your argument. I’m still waiting for the Bernie’s and the rest of the Republicans to defend their stand on racism, bigotry, lawlessness, traitorous behavior, or even worse. They embrace the Marjory Taylor Greens of the world. She is vile yet they embrace her and what spews from her mouth. There is a sickness in our world and, especially in the Republican world. God save us from these people.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Please tell me my stand on racism. I'm dying to hear it.
The "original thoughts" coming from our resident lefties are comparable to the babblings of your typical teenager.
And you said only LeFtIsTs engage in personal attacks....
