Steve I believe you have sipped too much of the revisionist Kool Aid and soaked up an abundance of liberal indoctrination.
in your letter of Sept. 24, you speak of the War of the Rebellion. Not so. The Southern states seceded from the oppressive United States to form their own government. They had no desire to overthrow or change the U.S. government -- thus not a rebellion, though the Southern fighters proudly wore the "Rebel" tag They were not traitors, but patriots of their states.
Lincoln needed a reason for war to preserve the Union so he deliberately provoked the firing on Fort Sumter by attempting to resupply after being warned not to as South Carolina considered it part of their sovereign state. Thus the beginning of the War of Northern Aggression to preserve the Union.
Lincoln had no intention to free slaves in 1861. He suggested they all be shipped to a foreign country. Not until the war was going badly for the North and he needed a cause to rally support did freeing slaves come into play. There were many things that led to the secession beyond slavery.
War is a messy thing. The North invaded the South and prevailed by burning and starving the civilians as well as the army.
You may be ashamed of our great-great-grandfather, Albert Lowe, and his brother Daniel, who was killed at First Winchester. I am NOT. They fought an invading army the same as many would today. Proud Patriots all.
As evidenced in his many postings, Mr. Lowe is incorrect about so many things. I'm surprised he put the letter out there to the masses, thus creating a broader base of folks to ridicule his ignorance.
