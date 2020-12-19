Yes, mask was incorrectly positioned in photo
THANK YOU Carol Steele and Cheryl Eicher. The mask was incorrectly positioned during the photo. I turned to the left to pull up my sleeve for the vaccine. Inadvertently the mask slid down. You are correct. The mask was repositioned immediately after the vaccination was administered. Please continue to wear your masks correctly!
B. Franklin Lewis, MD Valley Intensivist, Winchester Medical Center
(2) comments
As a retired physician, I have known Dr. Lewis since he's been in Winchester. He is well-trained, experienced, and very caring. Should you be his patient, you are in good hands.
Thanks for taking the time to let us know, Dr. And thank you for all you do. Glad to see this wasn't one of those times ignorance and misinformation was attempting to take hold. Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.