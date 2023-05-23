Sometimes, what we say and what we do don't match up. For example, we may say we don't want socialism, but vote in a way that promotes socialism.
Is it possible to hate the word, but have the practice? Is it possible to be a socialist and not know it? Maybe, but there are ways to know if you are not a socialist.
If you believe the people should rule, and the government should serve; or, if you believe the purpose of government is to do for us that which we cannot do for ourselves — such as roads, bridges, schools, defense, etc.; or, if you believe the government should not take away a person's incentive to work, by too much taxes, regulation, or welfare; or, if freedom is more important to you than security, you are not a socialist.
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
