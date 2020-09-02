I have worked in local government for well over two decades, twelve years of which were served as City Attorney for the City of Winchester. During that time we did some really amazing things. From converting Cameron and Braddock Street to two-way traffic; giving an overhaul to the downtown mall; partnering to revitalize the Old Taylor Hotel; completing the George Washington Autopark and converting to full automation; realigning Millwood Avenue; the list goes on and on.
During that time I had the pleasure of working with a number of really great people, both on City Council as well as those serving in the city's administration.
One of those great people, in my opinion, was Councilman Les Veach. You could always count on Les to do the right thing even when the chips were stacked against him. He was always quick to question, both behind the scenes and in public meetings, whether or not the actions being taken by Council were procedurally correct, ethical, moral, or legally permissible, and would fight in opposition if the answer was not "yes" to each of the foregoing.
He always had the best interests of the citizens and of the city at heart. In my opinion, Les is the closest thing to a modern-day Boy Scout that you are going to find in local politics. He is honest, trustworthy, ethical, dedicated, selfless, and hard-working — qualities in scarce supply in many political circles these days.
