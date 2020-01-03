Full disclosure: I am a member of Moms Demand Action, but in this letter I am speaking from my place as a mother and gun-owner.
Too often attempts to address gun violence are portrayed as an attack on the Second Amendment. In reality Americans support reasonable measures to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and "red flag laws." You can support the Second Amendment while simultaneously accepting that we have a serious problem with gun violence in this country.
In America, we have accepted restrictions on driving, purchasing cigarettes and alcohol, even when and where we can hunt or fish, and the list goes on. To be clear, I take no issue with any of these restrictions. My issue is our collective inability to similarly address gun violence in this country.
As a law-abiding citizen and responsible gun owner, I am keenly aware of the serious responsibilities of gun ownership but also painfully aware of the daily toll of guns in America. I am even more aware that my children have completed more active shooter drills in their tiny lives than I ever had to, which was exactly zero.
We can create a safer gun culture in America, but it will take the voice of responsible gun-owners in the middle to lead that charge. I, for one, am willing to accept reasonable restrictions for a safer society for myself and my children, and I would urge other gun- owners to lend their support to similar measures.
(7) comments
Use of the term "gun violence" is part of the democrat flimflam because it narrows the focus to fit the objective. The objective of course is to disarm the American public. Think about it. Have you ever heard the term "gun gentleness" used by a politician or anyone else?
No? Then ask yourself why the democrat party doesn't focus on just violence instead of gun violence. Fact is they're after guns, not violence. They couldn't care less about the entire field of violence because it commingles criminals with peaceable, lawful citizens and deflects from their intended focus on citizens.
And red flag laws? Clearly they've triggered the national movement for 2nd Amendment Sanctuary counties. And we’re already witnessing a sea change in the sanctuary movement. I've always understood that these partisan and unconstitutional laws could be defeated by simply denying assistance to federal or state law enforcement.
The obvious reason is federal and state resources alone are woefully inadequate to enforce such things as red flag or magazine violations and could not begin to undertake such efforts without local law enforcement assistance. If deputizing hundreds of thousands to actively resist federal and state efforts is representative of the whole movement, it’s a single issue rebellion which could rapidly expand.
Hundreds of counties already have proclaimed sanctuary status and almost 70 percent of the counties nationwide might reasonably be expected to declare allegiance to the Constitution and refusal to enforce laws that violate it. That would comprise 1,700 counties that have no murders plus 472 counties with only one murder per year. If that materializes, one desirable result would force federal and state enforcement to start with the 63 counties where the vast majority of criminal activity occurs.
This movement is understandable because the fact is, red flag laws were created to dilute power licensed to the psychiatric community. These laws transfer power to unqualified persons more obedient to democrats, e.g., local judges and crotchety old aunts. Due process requires reports from two psychiatrists, one from each side, legal representation, arraignment, indictment and trial by jury.
Nobody wants criminals to have firearms but to be taken seriously, if the accused is a danger to himself or others, he should be legally arrested. In other words, take the man but leave the guns. The line of inheritance codified in state laws determines the legal custodian of any property. Politicians on both sides who support this notion will regret the day they ever heard of red flag laws.
Their legacies will carry a Supreme Court scolding and perhaps be the landmark of their careers. Writers, politicians and demonstrators have been hoodwinked by Bloomberg's rhetoric and haven’t read his 2018 data. It reveals gun homicides declined seven percent, firearm injuries declined 10 percent, fatal child shootings (under 18) declined 12 percent and unintentional shootings plummeted 21 percent.
None of this hysteria is justified. Since 1991, the murder rate has fallen by 45 percent and the overall violent crime rate has fallen by 48 percent. It's bizarre that Bloomberg wants to change all that. Since 1999, the statistical probability of a student being killed in school, on any given day by a gun has been one in 614 million. Your odds of winning the lottery are 1 in 300 million. The chances of your child being kidnapped are about one in 300,000. Bloomberg says the nation is in crisis, suffering an epidemic. Folks, there is no crisis, no epidemic.
Shooting incidents involving students have been declining since the '90s. Fact is all but three mass shooters in recent history passed background checks. Two stole their rifles. The other one bought from a guy who assembled it from parts and sold it from home. Murders committed by all types of rifles combined, in 2018, dropped by 23.9 percent. According to the FBI, out of 14,123 homicides in 2018, only 297 (2.1%) were committed by rifles.
During that time, citizens were buying a record number of firearms. In 2018, more than 26 million requests were submitted to the National Instant Background System, a general indicator of firearms purchased. That number was exceeded only by 27.5 million in 2016 when purchasers were mortified that Hillary might be elected. Democrats want US citizens to believe making the U.S. safer for criminals will make it safer for their victims. Ask yourself, do you believe being disarmed makes you safer? What kind of political leader would disarm his people while howling about the peril they face?
These laws have not considered all the possible areas they might harm. For example, what if a crotchety old aunt complained about a blustery nephew who also is a Federal Firearms Licensee and established dealer? What if the nephew is a licensee who operates a pawn shop? What if the nephew stores a neighbor's firearms because his safe is large enough? What about a nephew whose firearms are stored somewhere else? And so on.
The Supreme Court isn't about to jeopardize its own reputation by reducing the ability of private citizens to defend themselves. It's especially important because currently, half the nation's murders occur in only 63 counties while the other half are spread across the other 3,081 counties. Said another way, 15 percent had one murder and 54 percent of the nation’s counties had no murders at all.
Besides, they’re sick of our paralyzed congress creating ambiguous laws that ultimately land in the Supreme Court. They know it’s easy to blame the tools used for murder and to write acts that impede acquisition by peaceable, lawful citizens.
They know it’s far more difficult to focus on the more complex reality of why incomprehensible murderers do what they do. If something is to be done, perhaps it should be focused on the mental defectives, criminals, terrorists and illegal aliens.
The writer seems to have a valid opinion and presents it well. However, she has aligned herself with a radical, progressive, partisan organization funded by Bloomberg. Their approach is to get leftist, socialist Democrats elected and then ram through laws. I submit that this is not the right group to align with and not the way to build any consensus. It is the way to divide and make things worse. If anyone feels strongly that measures need to be taken, I urge them to find other ways to advance it rather than aligning with this discredited organization.
I understand. I would have felt the same way if someone tried to not be partisan but said they were a member of the Freedom Caucus or a follower of Franklin Graham. Isn't that sad?
Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles all have excessive gun violence by gangs. None of the proposed laws will do anything to prevent the gangs from getting guns. All they do is make it harder for lawful gun owners. Guns are a check and balance against unlawful behavior.
I keep telling people this. I tested my knives this weekend, I put one on the counter and it did not kill anyone.
ENFORCE the laws that are already on the books, and increase punishment for use of a firearm or what looks like a firearm in the commission of crimes. That's all we have to do.
Thank you. I have seen many responsible gun owners speak up and demand a discussion of what we as a society can do. It's sad that paranoia about our gub'mint reigns supreme and we have to submit to them.
