Like many who grew up in Clarke County, I know Matt Bass grew up around guns and has been a longtime gun owner. I've been shooting with him and a number of our friends over the years. As a lawyer, he's also defended folks across the county who have gotten into trouble with the law, including with hunting and firearms violations. I know he strongly believes in individual liberty and supports the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Just like me, many of our friends, and just about everyone who has been here in Clarke County as long as we have, Matt believes in the right to protect his family. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't know Matt, hasn't talked to him about his personal beliefs or bothered to check out his Facebook page (#Bass4Board), and is simply making things up, trying to create drama and division. Unfortunately, that's not surprising in politics these days. If you have questions for him, I know Matt is more than willing to talk to you. Give him a holler. Oh, and Vote Bass For Board!
Kip Rankin
Berryville
