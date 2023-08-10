The following is in reply to the Aug. 8 letter to the editor from Louis Knapp, titled “Protect freedom of choice in the kitchen.”
An easy fact check that the claim that the federal government is banning gas stoves is just right-wing propaganda. Last February a regulation was proposed to improve the efficiency of gas and electric stoves, which, if implemented in 2027, may save users $1.7 billion.
This regulation is required by a congressional mandate that users have multiple options that are cost-effective and energy efficient.
Perhaps Mr. Knapp might possibly consider withdrawing some of his hate-filled language — “absurd, radical, extremist, zealotry, bungling, unjustified, Communist-like, loony liberal, grab for power, un-American, anti-energy, whackos”.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
