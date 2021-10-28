Believe in public education? Don’t vote for Youngkin.
If you’ve seen his recent ad, he shows a clip of his opponent saying, “I don’t think parents should be telling teachers what to teach.” There’s a key problem; Younkin believes that professional educators with college degrees should be directed by, well, anyone regardless of background, training, or level of education.
More disturbing, he wants curricula to only include things that make people feel good. For example, despite the overwhelming evidence that the perpetuation of slavery drove the secession movement, he’d label that “critical race theory” and ban it, or “empower parents” to ban it.
But what does actual history say? The first sentence in Mississippi’s secession ordinance says “Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” Texas’s says that too, further emphasizing that Black people are “ ... rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race … ”
In March 1861, the Vice President of the Confederate States of America Alexander Stephens declared in a public speech that the new Confederacy’s “ ... corner-stone rests upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man, that slavery, subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”
The end of slavery was followed by another century of legal racial segregation. As recently as 1967 the Supreme Court finally invalidated Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act, which was still being enforced.
I firmly believe progress comes through honest conversations about uncomfortable topics while sticking one’s head in the sand results in intellectual and societal stagnation. Youngkin couldn’t disagree more.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
