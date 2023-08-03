It seems that our Republican governor has done it again. Trying to remove Virginia from a multi-state compact designed to reduce greenhouse gases is typical of his limited thinking.
The heat temperatures across the country have increased to astounding numbers, a lot in the hundreds of degrees, and in Virginia, the summers are hotter and hotter. Global warming is a reality. The idiot that mostly ignorant Virginians have voted into office is a threat to the environment and mimics the efforts that the future felon and past president of the country tried while he was in office.
Ignoramuses in the state's air pollution control board have voted 4-3, a narrow vote, to repeal Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative. Now Governor Glenn Youngkin has made this withdrawal a priority, stating that the cost of electricity might go up by $2 to $2.50 a month. What great thinking! With the increased temperatures of global warming, running the air conditioning is going to cost a lot more than that.
Jack Ford
Berryville
