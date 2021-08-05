While some anti-vaccine proponents have deeply-held religious beliefs about refusing the COVID-19 vaccination, the vast majority of anti-vaxxers seem to be driven by paranoid politics and pseudo-science.
The best example of that appears in the Star’s August 3 front page coverage of Monday’s anti-vaccination protest in front of the Winchester Medical Center. One photo shows a protestor holding a sign that reads, “The shot is neither safe or effective. Prove me wrong.”
That’s pretty easy. More than a 160 million shots have been administered with very few side effects — most of which are minor. In addition, more than 97% of people now diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Delta variant are unvaccinated. What more proof do you need?
Michael Hall
Stephenson
Our thoughts exactly. People need to get with it and get vaccinated. This is no time to be selfish or unwilling to listen to facts from research, etc. Vaccinate!!!
The only reason we have three vaccines for Covid-19 is President Donald Trump did his job. Unlike Joe, who refuses to do his job.
We don't allow people to kill or harm others even if they do so based upon their religious beliefs. If your religious belief is that you should release ricin in the subway, the government will lock you up. If your religious belief is that you should fly airplanes into buildings, the government will lock you up. If your religious belief is that you should beat a child to exorcise a demon, the government will lock you up. No one has a right to spread COVID to others, regardless of any religious beliefs.
All great points
Who needs facts? Maybe some commenters should go to Florida, Louisiana, or Alabama and volunteer in ICU units, filled with unvaccinated Covid patients.
Mr. Hall, we don’t need any more proof to know that these people prefer to wallow in lies and conspiracies. In the Fantasy Land of these Lies, there’s only Tinkerbell zipping around spreading the conspiracies in her fairy dust. There is no misery, sickness, suffering, or death. Then there is. Even Tinkerbell can’t keep out reality.
It’s clear Trump, his lies and the toadies who spread them have influenced the entire covid experience in a negative way. People have allowed themselves to be brainwashed or they have elected to simple behave in the stupid.
I love how Trump lives, rent free, in your head
