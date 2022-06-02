Does anyone see where being Medicare Plus has helped your insurance? I have the same coverage as before i went to Medicare Plus. The only benefit i see is that the Government is collecting $354 from my wife and i with no advantage. I stopped going to the Vetrans Admin because they do not accept Medicare and since i am Medicare Advantage, if Medicare does no pay something my Insurance does not pay. That happens because they are both Government and can't pay each other. Medicare Plus has nothing but more cost from a fixed income.
Lee Wiley
Frederick County
