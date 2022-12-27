I can relate to Mr. Bowman's letter. I came out here in 1972. I got a job at the hold hospital in Leesburg in the kitchen (washing dishes and serving trays). Then I met this beautiful woman (she was a dietician). We went out a couple of times to the movies and the fair. I married her in 1973. Raised two kids. We had our ups and downs, but I loved her dearly (I still do). She passed away in July of 2020. We were together for 48 years. She too died from that awful disease. I can't understand how the hospice folks do their job with dignity and grace. God bless them.
Fred Bell
Stephens City
